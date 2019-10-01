The Personal Touch

For years there have been predictions that the job market was going to shift – supply and demand were going to reverse. It has happened. With more job options available, employees are not so hasty to jump at any job that comes along. Movement is also occurring for existing employees who leave in favour of a better offering elsewhere.

Giving prospects what they are looking for not only attracts candidates, it also helps retain existing employees. Even if you’re not hiring, you should still position your organization as an employer of choice. According to a 2018 survey from Hays Canada, 90% of Canadian employees reported they are “ready to leave their jobs for a better match.”