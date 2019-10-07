Give Back to Your Staff With Special Company Products

For those looking for a way to motivate your employees and promote your company, one viable method is through using your company’s products as benefits. Many employers offer discounts on their own products and services – including groceries, flights or clothes – as part of their employees’ reward and benefits package. These benefits, which are most often representative of what the organization provides to its customers, can motivate employees, reinforce the company’s values and business ethos, and transform staff into brand ambassadors.

“Among companies producing products for the retail market, our experience is that it’s a common practice to provide employees with access to them through discounts, or free of charge” says Todd Mathers, Partner, Talent at Aon Hewitt.