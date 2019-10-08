SUBSCRIBE

Our Story

Speaker

Submissions

Advertise

Cart

SUBSCRIBE

Search

The Secret to Higher Productivity is Sex

Research in the burgeoning field of human sustainability reveals the positive impact that sex has on our work, but can that research be put into action? Can you improve the sex lives of your employees? One town in Sweden is considering it.
By Sarah Fletcher

An unusual policy proposal in Sweden has been getting some buzz: the 4,550 residents in Övertorneå may get an hour off each week to have sex with their partner- paid. Readers may remember Sweden as that magical progressive country that made headlines in 2016 when several companies adopted the 6-hour workday.

“There are studies that show sex is healthy,” explained Per-Erik Muskos, the councillor behind the envelope-pushing proposal. “It’s about having better relationships,” he continued. “[Sex] has documented positive effects on well-being.”

Make. Work. Better.

This is an exclusive subscriber-only story

Subscribe Today

To discuss re-use of this material, contact us.

Already a Subscriber? Log in.

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

WRITTEN BY
Sarah Fletcher

Paradise Found

Your offi ce greenery needs to tolerate interior lighting conditions, haphazard watering, and low humidity. It also needs to be people friendly. Allergens are a

Read More »

Look Who’s Stupid

Look around you. How many of your beloved coworkers have occasionally carried on like uncontrolled imbeciles at work? It’s okay, we won’t tell – because

Read More »

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us

© 2019 Your Workplace, all rights reserved. Your Workplace is a registered trademark of 1425545 Ontario Inc.