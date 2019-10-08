The Secret to Higher Productivity is Sex

Research in the burgeoning field of human sustainability reveals the positive impact that sex has on our work, but can that research be put into action? Can you improve the sex lives of your employees? One town in Sweden is considering it.

By Sarah Fletcher

An unusual policy proposal in Sweden has been getting some buzz: the 4,550 residents in Övertorneå may get an hour off each week to have sex with their partner- paid. Readers may remember Sweden as that magical progressive country that made headlines in 2016 when several companies adopted the 6-hour workday.

“There are studies that show sex is healthy,” explained Per-Erik Muskos, the councillor behind the envelope-pushing proposal. “It’s about having better relationships,” he continued. “[Sex] has documented positive effects on well-being.”