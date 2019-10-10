Will I Survive Job Loss?

Getting back onto my ‘proverbial horse’ after losing a much sought after job was difficult. There were days when I didn’t get out of bed until my teenage sons came home from school.

On hearing the garage door open I would rush to get dressed, pulling on clothes from the heap on the floor, splashing water on my face, slapping on makeup… My boys weren’t fooled. They knew their mom was wallowing in self-pity over being laid off. It was a remark from my husband that finally kicked my miserable, dispirited butt into action: “Enough wound licking! Go out and buy yourself some new pants!” Okay, maybe this isn’t the most inspiring statement, but it did get me out of the house. There were a few more valuable tips that helped speed up my revival.