SUBSCRIBE

Our Story

Speaker

Submissions

Advertise

Cart

SUBSCRIBE

Search

Will I Survive Job Loss?

Getting back onto my ‘proverbial horse’ after losing a much sought after job was difficult. There were days when I didn’t get out of bed until my teenage sons came home from school.

On hearing the garage door open I would rush to get dressed, pulling on clothes from the heap on the floor, splashing water on my face, slapping on makeup… My boys weren’t fooled. They knew their mom was wallowing in self-pity over being laid off. It was a remark from my husband that finally kicked my miserable, dispirited butt into action: “Enough wound licking! Go out and buy yourself some new pants!” Okay, maybe this isn’t the most inspiring statement, but it did get me out of the house. There were a few more valuable tips that helped speed up my revival. 

Make. Work. Better.

This is an exclusive subscriber-only story

Subscribe Today

To discuss re-use of this material, contact us.

Already a Subscriber? Log in.

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

YW staff
WRITTEN BY
YW Staff

Paradise Found

Your offi ce greenery needs to tolerate interior lighting conditions, haphazard watering, and low humidity. It also needs to be people friendly. Allergens are a

Read More »

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us

© 2019 Your Workplace, all rights reserved. Your Workplace is a registered trademark of 1425545 Ontario Inc.