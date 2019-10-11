Socializing at the Office

Today’s corporate environments are unique worlds, with every possible personality type interacting in the dance constituting the office social network. Within this network, management surveys for up-and-comers and employees toy with the implied boundaries regarding acceptable behaviour.

The typical corporate employee spends most of his or her waking hours in an office. For most, because human beings are social animals, interaction beyond the day-to-day work is essential, whether that means friendly conversation at the water cooler or a round of drinks at the bar on Friday night.