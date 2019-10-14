Leading the ‘Quiet’ Revolution

In January 2012, the book with the unassuming title, Quiet, created shock waves in the literary and business worlds and landed on numerous best-seller lists for 2012.

Accompanied by a riveting TED talk, which landed on Bill Gates’ list of personal favourites, Susan Cain took centre stage, headlining a variety of high-profile conferences and events with her impassioned plea for the world to pay more attention to introverts. Drawing on research in biology, psychology, neuroscience and evolution, she persuasively argued that introversion should not be viewed in a negative light; rather, it should be celebrated for its many benefits. Indeed, in the best possible world, there would be more balance between introverts and extroverts.