Who is in Control of My Beliefs

It was on November 26th, 2009 when I first began to think about my beliefs relating to mental illness. I like to believe that I am progressive and non-judgmental, but Karen Liberman, Executive Director, Mood Disorders Association of Ontario (MDAO), raised an interesting point that got me thinking.

It was at the day-long seminar, “What’s the Bottom-line – Cutting the Costs of Workplace Mental Illness”, that Karen stated: “Why is it okay for us to tell our colleagues at work that we have a doctor’s appointment, or need to get our teeth cleaned, but we are not comfortable stating that we have an appointment with our psychologist or psychiatrist?”

I didn’t have an answer, other than social conditioning. And I knew it didn’t affect me because I’m open-minded. My staff tells me when they have mental-health appointments. I’m cool, or so I thought.