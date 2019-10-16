SUBSCRIBE

Change is Coming

The revolution has begun in two worlds: work and education. It’s transforming the way we will approach both in the years to come. Specific trends within a mix of social demographics and technological advancement are combining to create an environment where employees will experience more autonomy, entrepreneurialism and personal growth. The future is full of good news.

Demographic Factors

A generational shift of power from the baby boomers to gen X and gen Y is occurring. As a boomer myself, we are simply tired and on the cusp of retirement. Our interests are changing in our personal lives with the advent of grandchildren and the possibilities of new adventures in retirement.

In the community, boomers have the opportunity to focus on mentoring others as a way of contributing. We now have new meaning and can more readily give up the reins to others. This will ease the bottleneck that is preventing younger generations’ advancement up the ladder. It is estimated that in the medium-term, for every three vacancies, there will be only two qualified applicants. This is good news for younger workers, although patience is required in the short-term.

A related shift is the growing power of women both at school and work.

Jack Muskat, PhD
Jack Muskat, PhD, is a Toronto-based organizational psychologist, writer and lecturer with over 25 years’ consulting and business experience with individuals and organizations. He advises senior executives and managers around selection and developmental planning. He is an adjunct professor at the Schulich School of Business.

