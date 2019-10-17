Leading the Way

Employees are a company’s best asset, but how do you ensure that you’re recruiting—and keeping—the best people?

For most companies, the answer to that question lies in a talent management strategy. A recent study, The Struggle Over Talent Management Strategy from HR firm Right Management, found that implementing an effective strategy is far from easy. The survey of more than 600 senior leaders and human resources professionals found that only 12% of major North American organizations have a fully implemented talent management strategy, while 25% have tried to implement one but face challenges and 44% have a series of separate HR processes that aren’t integrated as a true talent management strategy.