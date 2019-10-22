At Work Silence is Still Golden

Do you know people at work who sit snuggly at their computer and listens to the radio all day long? They might perk up from time to time to giddily remark, “I love this song.” They are the ones who gasp dramatically and say they would die if they couldn’t listen to music at work as if it’s supplying the oxygen to their cubicle. I am not one of those people.

I love music. I sing along to the radio on the way to work and I sing on the way home, but I do not like to listen to music while I work.

First let me be clear. I am not opposed to listening to music during mind-numbing monotonous work, but rather jobs that require some level of concentration. When I have to use any depth of my intelligence, I just find it hard to do when there is music playing.