SUBSCRIBE

Our Story

Speaker

Submissions

Advertise

Cart

SUBSCRIBE

Search
At Work Silence is Still Golden

At Work Silence is Still Golden

Do you know people at work who sit snuggly at their computer and listens to the radio all day long? They might perk up from time to time to giddily remark, “I love this song.” They are the ones who gasp dramatically and say they would die if they couldn’t listen to music at work as if it’s supplying the oxygen to their cubicle. I am not one of those people.

I love music. I sing along to the radio on the way to work and I sing on the way home, but I do not like to listen to music while I work.

First let me be clear. I am not opposed to listening to music during mind-numbing monotonous work, but rather jobs that require some level of concentration. When I have to use any depth of my intelligence, I just find it hard to do when there is music playing.

Make. Work. Better.

This is an exclusive subscriber-only story

Subscribe Today

To discuss re-use of this material, contact us.

Already a Subscriber? Log in.

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

WRITTEN BY
Elizabeth King

Play at Work!

“Work while you work. Play while you play. This is the way to be happy each day.” So begins a traditional poem taught to children

Read More »
Leading the Way

Leading the Way

Employees are a company’s best asset, but how do you ensure that you’re recruiting—and keeping—the best people? For most companies, the answer to that question

Read More »
Change is Coming

Change is Coming

The revolution has begun in two worlds: work and education. It’s transforming the way we will approach both in the years to come. Specific trends

Read More »

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us

© 2019 Your Workplace, all rights reserved. Your Workplace is a registered trademark of 1425545 Ontario Inc.