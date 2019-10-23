SUBSCRIBE

Our Story

Speaker

Submissions

Advertise

Cart

SUBSCRIBE

Search
Managing the 5 Generations

Managing the 5 Generations

With five different generations now living in Canada, the training of leaders and managers and the creation of a permanent generationally-sensitive workplace culture is no longer optional. It is now imperative in Canadian business. You do, after all, spend 40 hours a week and 50 weeks a year under the same roof. So working harmoniously is important, not only for the business, but for all of your communication and relationships, at work and beyond.

Understanding the different generations can determine your recruitment strategies (social media versus traditional marketing), engagement levels and enjoyment, management strategies, employee retention and leadership development. Supervisors must be trained to develop a “generational gearbox” that enables them to shift smoothly from dealing with a subordinate from one generation to dealing with one from another generation.

Make. Work. Better.

This is an exclusive subscriber-only story

Subscribe Today

To discuss re-use of this material, contact us.

Already a Subscriber? Log in.

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

Chuck Underwood
WRITTEN BY
Chuck Underwood
Learn it or Lose it!

Learn it or Lose it!

With nearly $2 billion in annual revenues and almost 50,000 coaches worldwide, the business of coaching is well and alive, according to a 2012 Global

Read More »

Play at Work!

“Work while you work. Play while you play. This is the way to be happy each day.” So begins a traditional poem taught to children

Read More »
Leading the Way

Leading the Way

Employees are a company’s best asset, but how do you ensure that you’re recruiting—and keeping—the best people? For most companies, the answer to that question

Read More »

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us

© 2019 Your Workplace, all rights reserved. Your Workplace is a registered trademark of 1425545 Ontario Inc.