Managing the 5 Generations

With five different generations now living in Canada, the training of leaders and managers and the creation of a permanent generationally-sensitive workplace culture is no longer optional. It is now imperative in Canadian business. You do, after all, spend 40 hours a week and 50 weeks a year under the same roof. So working harmoniously is important, not only for the business, but for all of your communication and relationships, at work and beyond.

Understanding the different generations can determine your recruitment strategies (social media versus traditional marketing), engagement levels and enjoyment, management strategies, employee retention and leadership development. Supervisors must be trained to develop a “generational gearbox” that enables them to shift smoothly from dealing with a subordinate from one generation to dealing with one from another generation.