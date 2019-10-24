Recruit Your Media-Savvy Gen-Ys

Gen Ys (or “Millenials”), known as those born between the mid 1970s to the early 2000s, are a valuable asset to any organization. They are keen, talented, energetic and tech-savvy. As you will likely hire them in the upcoming years, you need to “market your jobs like a media buyer”, says Kim Peters, founder of Workopolis, Past-President of Eluta.ca, and the current President of Net Advertising Solutions. Peters showed some dynamic examples of companies using social media to attract talent (check out Cirque du Soleil’s recruitment video posted on our website at www.yourworkplace.ca)

It’s also worthwhile to take a look at what kind of employee Gen-Ys really are, what they want in a company and how to attract them to your organization. For Starbucks, where 58% of employees are under the age of 34, or Mosaic, with 74% also under this age, attracting the best and brightest on Twitter, Facebook or through a cool video on your web site is more important than ever. Great Place to Work® Institute award winners are heavily Gen-Y oriented, with a number of organizations having more than 50% of employees up to the age of 34, according to Peters.