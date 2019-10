A dangerous workplace climate can be just as damaging as an unsafe workplace, according to Cameron Herold, of Backpocket COO. “It kills peoples’ spirit,” he said.

Herold, former chief operating officer with 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, was the keynote speaker at the opening session of the Your Workplace Conference, Being Engaged at Work May 4, 2010. The opening session was shared by the conference co-locating partners Partners in Prevention, and CANECT.