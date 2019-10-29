The Tough Conversations

A myriad of tough conversations happen in the workplace: firings, failing performance reviews, that little chat you had with that asshole Milton who keeps playing his radio in his cubicle. If we were to pit these conversations together in a wrestling match, which would come out the toughest? In an admittedly biased 2015 study coming out of Cardiff University and funded by ladies’ hygiene company Balance Activ, the verdict is in: the hardest workplace conversation you’ll ever have is with that crotchety colleague down the hall who smells like a pair of unwashed moldy socks left in the locker after several gym workouts.

Make. Work. Better. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story Subscribe Today To discuss re-use of this material, contact us. Already a Subscriber? Log in. Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Log In Lost your password?