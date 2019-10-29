SUBSCRIBE

Why Fear is Killing Change and What to Do About it

“The only thing we have to fear is fear itself,” declared Franklin D. Roosevelt in his inaugural address to the American people at the height of the Depression in 1933. President Roosevelt was trying to uplift a nation facing more than 25% unemployment, while sensing the winds of war abroad “” Hitler had just been appointed Chancellor of Germany.

Fast forward to 2016, where the Brexit decision by Britain to leave the E.U. has world markets in a tizzy, and where recent terrorist attacks in Orlando, San Bernardino, Paris and Brussels have created a sense of malaise and helplessness in all of us. In the midst of our collective angst, two of the most unappealing candidates in American politics are running against each other to lead the most powerful nation in the world. Where is Roosevelt when we need him most?

Jack Muskat, PhD
Jack Muskat
Jack Muskat, Ph.D., is a Toronto based organizational psychologist, writer and lecturer with over 25 years consulting and business experience with individuals and organizations. He advises senior executives and managers around selection and developmental planning. Dr. Muskat is an acknowledged expert on issues relating to organizational culture and leadership, succession planning and strategic management. He also teaches courses on leadership and negotiations at the Schulich School of Business.

