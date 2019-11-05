Top 10 Winning People Trends

Motivational speaker Mike Lipkin, President of Environics/Lipkin, a global research and motivation company with the Environics Research Group, had many entertaining and inspiring words for attendees of our recent Your Workplace Conference. According to Lipkin, it’s about seizing the moment, and deciding whether our limits become boundaries that constrain us or turning points that redefine us.

He talked on the latest “10 Winning People Trends” – successful trends that have been adopted by successful leaders and inspired people, and that are swooping across successful organizations.