The Art and Science Behind High Performance Teams

In his book, Flourish, Dr. Martin Seligman, the “father of positive psychology,” describes the model of elements contributing to well-being at work and in other spheres of our lives. He coined his model PERMA for positive emotion (P), engagement (E), positive relationships (R), meaning (M), and accomplishment/achievement (A).

At the Canadian Conference on Positive Psychology, held July 2012 in Toronto, speakers linked PERMA principles of well being with optimal organizational performance. Among these speakers were Scott Asalone and Jan Sparrow, partners at A & S Global Management Consulting Inc., who use the guiding motto, “Dream it. Plan it. Achieve it.” while training business people to reach new performance levels.