SUBSCRIBE

Our Story

Speaker

Submissions

Advertise

Cart

SUBSCRIBE

Search

Progressive Leaders Lead from their Centre

The phrase in medicine, ‘physician heal thyself’, is a subtle yet constant reminder that what we aspire to be in life begins within ourselves. And so it is with leadership, for to become a true leader is an inside out journey.

Being a leader speaks more to the qualities of who you are as a human being rather that how you perform as a human doing. Many of the most powerful leaders, whether in your organization or active in your community, are the quiet unassuming folks that you know as solid, caring and compassionate. They are not ‘push overs’; they simply show up and inspire action in others.

Make. Work. Better.

This is an exclusive subscriber-only story

Subscribe Today

To discuss re-use of this material, contact us.

Already a Subscriber? Log in.


Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

WRITTEN BY
Betty Healey

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us

© 2019 Your Workplace, all rights reserved. Your Workplace is a registered trademark of 1425545 Ontario Inc.