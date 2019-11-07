Progressive Leaders Lead from their Centre

The phrase in medicine, ‘physician heal thyself’, is a subtle yet constant reminder that what we aspire to be in life begins within ourselves. And so it is with leadership, for to become a true leader is an inside out journey.

Being a leader speaks more to the qualities of who you are as a human being rather that how you perform as a human doing. Many of the most powerful leaders, whether in your organization or active in your community, are the quiet unassuming folks that you know as solid, caring and compassionate. They are not ‘push overs’; they simply show up and inspire action in others.