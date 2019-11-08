CEOs are Out of Touch with Employee Mental Health Needs

A survey of over 450 Canadian organizations conducted by Mercer in conjunction with The Canadian Alliance on Mental Illness and Mental Health (CAMIMH) found that mental health issues are a growing concern for employers. Almost 80% reported that mental health issues have increased in importance compared to three to five years ago. Mental illness is estimated to result in 35 million workdays lost every year in Canada and low productivity related to mental illness adds significant cost to employers.