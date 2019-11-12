November is the Time to Think of Financial Literacy

November marks the beginning of the 9th edition of Financial Literacy Month (FLM). Throughout the month, the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC) and organizations from across the country have activities planned in support of this year’s theme, Take Charge of Your Finances. Each week will feature a sub-theme focusing on the benefits of basic money management practices. This year’s sub-themes are:

Week 1 (November 3 to 9) – Start with a budget

Week 2 (November 10 to 16) – Set financial goals

Week 3 (November 17 to 23) – Be a smart financial consumer

Week 4 (November 24 to 30) – Borrow money wisely

FLM is an opportunity for Canadians to strengthen their capacity to make responsible financial choices. Canadians are encouraged to participate in FLM and take simple steps to better manage their money. This year’s FLM activities touch on basic money management practices, such as making a budget, drawing up a savings or debt reduction plan, and gaining a better understanding of one’s rights and responsibilities as financial consumers.

During the month, also, The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) will mark Financial Literacy Month with a variety of activities designed to build the financial knowledge of Ontarians and highlight the importance of financial literacy.

“Improving people’s financial knowledge, skills, confidence and behaviours is a key area of focus of the OSC,” said Tyler Fleming, Director of the Investor Office at the Ontario Securities Commission. “People need the tools to make informed financial decisions, and through our financial literacy and investor education activities we’re helping millions of people get smarter about money.”

During Financial Literacy Month, the OSC will connect with people across Ontario in-person, online, over the phone and on social media through various activities. Among its initiatives, the OSC will be rolling out a new financial literacy video series, expanding its suite of multilingual resources, and publishing new financial literacy research.