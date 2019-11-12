Separate or Together?

Health, wellness and disability management: What do you really need to support the health and productivity of your workforce? To answer this, let’s look at the typical focus of each of the three programs, and then look at what is happening in your workforce.

In the simplest and broadest terms, health programs, including health benefits such as a group drug plan, and health services such as workplace ergonomics, are often used to support employees when there is a health issue. Wellness programs are meant to address health risk factors, such as lifestyle and well being.