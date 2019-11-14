SUBSCRIBE

The Man’s Pour

My husband and I were out to dinner recently and ordered a bottle of wine, and the server poured us each a glass. I pointed out that almost every time this happens, the server pours more for him than for me. My husband assured me I was imagining this, but when I put the glasses side by side, he had indeed received more wine. I immediately dubbed this the “Man’s Pour”. Even when the server knows I am paying the bill, I still experience the “Man’s Pour”.

Because my husband is a journalist, he is intrinsically curious. He asked me why I thought the “Man’s Pour” happens. I believe it is because, in general, men are better tippers than women. Many servers have told me they prefer to wait on men because it is more lucrative for them. While that is a generalization about genders, it is a perception derived from real behaviour, and it permeates the restaurant business.

WRITTEN BY
Margaret Morford
For more than a decade Margaret Morford has been CEO of The HR Edge, a management consulting, training and coaching firm that has served clients across the U.S. and Canada. She is the author of Management Courage: Having the Heart of a Lion and The Hidden Language of Business: Workplace Politics, Power & Influence.
