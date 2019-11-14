My husband and I were out to dinner recently and ordered a bottle of wine, and the server poured us each a glass. I pointed out that almost every time this happens, the server pours more for him than for me. My husband assured me I was imagining this, but when I put the glasses side by side, he had indeed received more wine. I immediately dubbed this the “Man’s Pour”. Even when the server knows I am paying the bill, I still experience the “Man’s Pour”.

Because my husband is a journalist, he is intrinsically curious. He asked me why I thought the “Man’s Pour” happens. I believe it is because, in general, men are better tippers than women. Many servers have told me they prefer to wait on men because it is more lucrative for them. While that is a generalization about genders, it is a perception derived from real behaviour, and it permeates the restaurant business.