A Capital Advantage

Previously I introduced the concept of psychological capital and discussed how it could be integrated into an organization’s culture. To recap, whereas intellectual capital involves the know-how that people bring to their jobs, and social capital involves the relationships they can leverage in getting their work done, psychological capital (or PsyCap) is a form of human capital that involves the personal resources people possess and is made up of hope, optimism, confidence and resilience.

In this follow-up column I’d like to discuss whether PsyCap is related to organizational performance, and why PsyCap might affect an organization’s performance and productivity.