I was livid, raging mad, totally incensed when it happened, and I was too respectful to retaliate. My assistant berated me in front of others — many others.

It was the first weekend in July, 2013, and I was one of the officials of an Ontario-wide soccer tournament for competitive girls’ teams aged U14 and U16. There are very few women soccer officials, so I was honoured when selected, and excited to be part of this prestigious event.