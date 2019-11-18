A New Take on Absenteeism

Managing absence is a time-consuming task. Recording data, managing people, reassigning responsibilities and workload. An astounding 77% of employees miss more than eight days of work a year for a variety of reasons. But employers must move beyond the traditional ways of managing absenteeism to uncover new strategies and fundamentally rethink their organizations.

“It’s about moving beyond a reactive handling of absence towards building an inspired organization,” said Maria Vanderhurk, COO of Banyan Work Health Solutions in Toronto, Ont. “It’s not reacting to absence, but there isn’t absence,” she says. “Flexibility actually compensates for what might have been an absence.