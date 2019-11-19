A Painless Truth

The Arthritis Society not long ago commissioned a study, Fit for Work, in which Leger Marketing surveyed 1,057 Canadians living with arthritis to gauge – among other things – how arthritis impacts the workforce.

“It was astounding,” says Janet Yale, President and CEO of the Canadian Arthritis Society. “One-third of surveyed Canadians living with arthritis had stopped working or retired as a result of their disease.” Most of them were still in their prime working years. The goal of the report, she says, was to identify barriers to employment in the workplace.