We all hear about the importance of taking breaks during the day to recharge and enhance productivity at work. But often we don’t have time. Still, we need to make time. Here’s why:

Be social

Humans are social beings, and sitting in front of the computer does not help. Recent research has found that social interaction is an important factor for extending your lifespan. So make time to meet with coworkers or friends for coffee, tea, lunch, or a quick walk.