The technology sector has been one of the few bright spots within the otherwise anemic U.S. job market. In fact, tech businesses are so keen on staffing some difficult-to-fill positions that they are layering on the perks in the hope of enticing the best and brightest to their ranks.

These enticements range from the sublime to the nearly ridiculous in companies’ efforts to find software engineers, computer programmers and other information-technology (IT) jobs.