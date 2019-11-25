Letting Them Shine

Historically, employers have been wary of hiring entrepreneurs —people who have started their own business or perhaps have aspirations to do so. Recruiters and others often feel that, in the long run, those hires would not be satisfied working for an organization and would still want to go it alone.

But this mindset has changed quite dramatically in our current super connected and shrinking world, here new business models are emerging everywhere — challenging the way we do business and the products and services we provide.