Question Reality

Advocates of coaching seem to be everywhere. You have read the articles in the big journals, heard the speeches at conferences, or felt like a boat on a rising tide of coach-style management. Whatever your reason, you want coaching to flourish within your organization.

It is possible for coaching to not have the impact you hoped for. There are several common scenarios that illustrate why this is true. You have used some executive coaches for your senior leaders and perhaps your high-position people as well.