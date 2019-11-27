Have a Heart

Love at work. Hmmm most people would shudder at the thought. However, new research from Wharton University of Pennsylvania indicates that we should encourage love at work, particularly companionate love.

Wharton Management Professor, Sigal Barsade, defines companionate love as “when colleagues who are together day in and day out, ask and care about each other’s work and even non-work issues. They are careful of each other’s feelings. They show compassion when things don’t go well. And they also show affection and caring”.