What Executives Value in Their CEOs

Learning that a CEO’s reputation is a key part of a company’s success was the most critical finding from a new survey conducted by KRC Research. A total of 1,750 executives in 19 markets worldwide, were encouraged to participate as they provide perspectives from those closest to the CEO – those in the best position to judge.

Nearly one half of a company’s corporate reputation (45%) is attributable to its CEO’s reputation. Similarly, 44% of a company’s market value is attributable to its CEO’s reputation.