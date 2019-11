Virtually everyone wants to improve their lives: more money; more beauty; more influence; more love; more adventure. It’s a truly rare soul you can’t sell to. But even as sharky advertisers seek out and exploit our insecurities, spiritual or self-help gurus command us to “appreciate” what we have.

Make. Work. Better. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story Subscribe Today To discuss re-use of this material, contact us. Already a Subscriber? Log in. Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Log In Lost your password?