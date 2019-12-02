Oil for Less Squeaky Wheels

In a modern world of open-concept workspaces, networking events, team building exercises and work-play company cultures, introverts have been sorely affected. Extroverts -with their high levels of confidence and enthusiasm are more willing to share their thoughts and ideas, bringing them success in a world where the loudest voice is often the most influential.

In comparison, introverts seem aloof and anti-social. With up to a third of the workforce being introverts, fostering a work environment that supports all personality types is essential.