Breathing for Life

TIPS We tend to breathe very shallowly, working exhaustively without taking a deep, cleansing breath. If you sigh or yawn during the day, this may be a sign that your body requires more oxygen. Afterward, you’ll be surprised to find yourself getting more, better quality work done.

Sudden Stress

When stress hits suddenly, it is helpful to perform a short breathing exercise before saying or doing anything in response. Sudden (acute) stresses include: A car abruptly pulling out in front of you while driving. Hearing very upsetting, unexpected information, such as being fired or being diagnosed with an illness. Conflict suddenly arising between you and another person.