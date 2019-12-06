To build and maintain an excellent business environment is a challenge. A critical component to overcoming that challenge is effective employee recognition. Great leaders and managers have learned that strategic, consistent recognition throughout an organization is instrumental in reducing turnover, increasing productivity, and creating an excellent work environment.

People continue to do what they are praised and rewarded for. Therefore it is important for an organization to identify the desired behaviours that directly align with corporate culture, values, and goals and convey these desired behaviours to their employees.