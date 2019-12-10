SUBSCRIBE

Our Story

Speaker

Submissions

Advertise

Cart

SUBSCRIBE

Search

Give Thanks Like a Pessimist

A friend of mine recently forwarded an article from the New York Times about the relationship between gratitude and expectation. One excerpt in particular made an impression on me:

“If you think that human nature is good and powerful, then you go around frustrated because the perfect society has not yet been achieved. But if you go through life believing that our reason is not that great, our individual skills are not that impressive, and our goodness is severely mottled, then you’re sort of amazed life has managed to be as sweet as it is.”

Make. Work. Better.

This is an exclusive subscriber-only story

Subscribe Today

To discuss re-use of this material, contact us.

Already a Subscriber? Log in.

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

WRITTEN BY
Sarah Fletcher

Employee Recognition

To build and maintain an excellent business environment is a challenge. A critical component to overcoming that challenge is effective employee recognition. Great leaders and

Read More »

Breathing for Life

TIPS We tend to breathe very shallowly, working exhaustively without taking a deep, cleansing breath. If you sigh or yawn during the day, this may

Read More »

Too much stress?

Studies show that one in three people in Canada are living with job-related stress, with an estimated $1.7 billion of work time lost annually because

Read More »

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us

© 2019 Your Workplace, all rights reserved. Your Workplace is a registered trademark of 1425545 Ontario Inc.