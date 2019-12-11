Becoming a Great Leader

Is it your destiny?

I’ve worked with business executives for more than 20 years, and only a few have proved to be exceptional. Those who are have never attended a “Leadership Development” program a day in their lives. I believe that great leaders are more like artists than executives. Picasso knew what he was talking about when he said, “I don’t develop; I am.”

Where does talent come from?

There is a best practice business model that explains this phenomenon, but it’s not from Tom Peters or Jim Collins. It’s from another astute business luminary: Plato. Granted, as a 4th century B.C. practitioner, he was in a different kind of business than today’s experts, but over the years his books have outsold anyone who’s ever been on Oprah.

