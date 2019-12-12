Stop the Clock

The saying “time is precious” may have never been truer than it is now. Most people face numerous demands on their time, from work to family commitments to volunteering. According to Gallup’s annual Lifestyle poll in the U.S., 47% of people report they lack enough time in daily life. This feeling of not having enough hours in the day can lead to stress, sleeping difficulties, lack of exercise and healthy eating, and even physical ailments.

The costs of the time deficit are high, but a new study by psychologists from Stanford University and the University of Minnesota shows that the feelings of awe can actually increase people’s perception of time available. This feeling is linked to positive social effects, such as a greater willingness to donate time, changes in decision-making and an increased feeling of life satisfaction.