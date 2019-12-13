The Benefits of Volunteerism

Volunteerism is a win-win for the community being served and also for employers who encourage it at work.

There are many different forms of volunteering: working for free, fundraising money, off ering your time to assist others, just to name a few. Often when people think about volunteering, they think about the way volunteering helps the person or organization they are volunteering for. While this is evident, research shows that employers of people who volunteer also benefit in many ways from the experience.