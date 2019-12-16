Workplace Safety Matters to More Than Just Employees

It has been years since my accident, yet I still flinch when I pass a transport trailer on the highway. They are bigger, heavier and more powerful than all the other vehicles on the road. With old memories still fresh in my head, the heavy trailers give me pause when I drive amongst them.

Fortunately, I’m still here to write this. But you don’t have to have experienced an accident firsthand to know what they can lead to – unfortunately, fatal road accidents are all too common in the news, whether they break the hearts of a family or a whole nation. Such was the case in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, where 16 people were killed and 13 injured when a Calgary-based trucking company’s semi-trailer collided with a bus carrying the Broncos hockey team in April 2018. Many were in their late teens and early 20s.