You can eat healthy and be festive at the same time!

Your work potluck party is coming up. You want to bring something healthy, but many options are time-consuming, difficult and expensive. That’s where we come in. We’ve scoured the Web for the very best festive food ideas that can be whipped up in minutes and won’t break the bank. Adapt these ideas to the colour theme that your workplace is using and amaze your colleagues with one of these nutritious, super easy yet delicious party foods.