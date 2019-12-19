‘Tis The Season … To Feel Stressed and Blue?

Heed these top five steps to keep your sanity and stay emotionally healthy this holiday season

The holiday season can be extremely busy. Social engagements, presents, hosting duties, and dealing with extended family falls on your shoulders, all while maintaining your already-busy work schedule and juggling your regular-life duties like household chores and parenting. It’s no wonder that people come out of the holidays feeling blue, depressed, stressed out and even burnt out.

If you are already experiencing these symptoms, this season of “cheer” can make you feel like an outcast or even worsen your depression, anxiety or burnout.

Want to keep your sanity, stay emotionally healthy and make this holiday season as merry and bright as possible? Here are my top five steps to get there: