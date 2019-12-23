40 Wellness Program Ideas You Might Want to Steal

Dreading your next wellness committee meeting? Let these creative ideas inspire you!
Maybe even more than physical health, one of the greatest benefits of a wellness program is the opportunity for your team to play together. Here are 40 of our favourite ideas:
- Compile an office cookbook of healthy recipes.
- Join a CSA together. In Community Supported Agriculture (CSA), individuals pay a fee to invest in a farm and receive a weekly box of food. It’s is a great way to get fresh, organic produce, and if enough employees sign up, some farms will even deliver directly to your office.