Millennials Are Deserting Stagnant Workplaces For Open-Air Pastures

The news is out: millennials are bona fide job-hoppers! A 2016 Gallup report entitled “How Millennials Want to Work and Live” reveals that 60% of millennials are open to new job opportunities and 21% report having changed jobs within the past year — three times more than non-millennials.

Why are millennials job-hopping at a higher rate than previous generations? Maybe they’re thrill-seekers who crave the excitement of not knowing where their next paycheque will come from. Or are they addicted to the flexibility of the gig economy? Join us as we explore what it will take to capture and retain the free-spirited, often misunderstood, millennial employee.