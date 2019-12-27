SUBSCRIBE

Our Story

Speaker

Submissions

Advertise

Cart

SUBSCRIBE

Search

Disrupt This!

Why it’s time to retire this empty buzzword

Admit it, the word “disrupt” in front of something makes it sound cooler and more cutting-edge. Whatever we’re disrupting, it conveys the sense that something different is going to be happening, or at least something more interesting. Auditing on its own doesn’t sound too exciting, but disruptive auditing, well, that’s a different story. And, yes, Google “disruptive auditing” and you’ll find examples of agile accountants shaking things up. In fact, Google the term “disruptive” plus pretty much any industry and you’ll find something. It seems like we’re disrupting everything these days.

Or are we just using the word “disrupt” a lot? How many of us really even know what that means?

Make. Work. Better.

This is an exclusive subscriber-only story

Subscribe Today

To discuss re-use of this material, contact us.

Already a Subscriber? Log in.

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

YW_181212_Logo_Med_Web
WRITTEN BY
YW Staff

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us

© 2019 Your Workplace, all rights reserved. Your Workplace is a registered trademark of 1425545 Ontario Inc.