Disrupt This!

Why it’s time to retire this empty buzzword

Admit it, the word “disrupt” in front of something makes it sound cooler and more cutting-edge. Whatever we’re disrupting, it conveys the sense that something different is going to be happening, or at least something more interesting. Auditing on its own doesn’t sound too exciting, but disruptive auditing, well, that’s a different story. And, yes, Google “disruptive auditing” and you’ll find examples of agile accountants shaking things up. In fact, Google the term “disruptive” plus pretty much any industry and you’ll find something. It seems like we’re disrupting everything these days.

Or are we just using the word “disrupt” a lot? How many of us really even know what that means?