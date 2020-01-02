SUBSCRIBE

Our Story

Speaker

Submissions

Advertise

Cart

SUBSCRIBE

Search

The Art and Science of Workplace Engagement

It’s discouraging but true: a surfeit of employees are disengaged at work. Dr. Ron Friedman, who studies the art and science of engagement, shares how this can be resolved in the workplace

Here’s a sobering figure: an estimated 80% of the workforce is disengaged. A majority of employees worldwide feel disconnected and unmotivated, have no particular loyalty to their employer and are ultimately inefficient, ineffective and unproductive.

It’s staggering: if the workforce is truly this disconnected, it’s remarkable anything is getting done at all. If 80% of workers have a tough time getting out of bed in the morning and struggle through their workdays, improving on that figure is a daunting task to say the very least. And yet despite convincing evidence of the real financial costs of disengagement, it seems the business world has been slow to adapt. So why haven’t years of study by behavioural and social psychologists been applied to the workplace?

Make. Work. Better.

This is an exclusive subscriber-only story

Subscribe Today

To discuss re-use of this material, contact us.

Already a Subscriber? Log in.

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

WRITTEN BY
Taylor Noakes
Taylor Noakes is a freelance writer based in Montreal.
Disrupt this

Disrupt This!

Why it’s time to retire this empty buzzword Admit it, the word “disrupt” in front of something makes it sound cooler and more cutting-edge. Whatever

Read More »
Do you know your ROR

Do You Know Your ROR?

Shockingly few organizations are measuring the return on their recognition programs                              With shortages of skilled labour and increasing competition for talent, employers are scrambling for

Read More »

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us

© 2019 Your Workplace, all rights reserved. Your Workplace is a registered trademark of 1425545 Ontario Inc.