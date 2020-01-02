The Art and Science of Workplace Engagement

It’s discouraging but true: a surfeit of employees are disengaged at work. Dr. Ron Friedman, who studies the art and science of engagement, shares how this can be resolved in the workplace

Here’s a sobering figure: an estimated 80% of the workforce is disengaged. A majority of employees worldwide feel disconnected and unmotivated, have no particular loyalty to their employer and are ultimately inefficient, ineffective and unproductive.

It’s staggering: if the workforce is truly this disconnected, it’s remarkable anything is getting done at all. If 80% of workers have a tough time getting out of bed in the morning and struggle through their workdays, improving on that figure is a daunting task to say the very least. And yet despite convincing evidence of the real financial costs of disengagement, it seems the business world has been slow to adapt. So why haven’t years of study by behavioural and social psychologists been applied to the workplace?