Here We Grow Again

Sometimes growth is planned. Other times it is not. How does HR assist with changes in team and organizational growth to best prepare for the future?

Exponential growth or growth opportunities seemingly materialize overnight, especially with small- to medium-sized teams or companies. It can be organic growth, or it may have to do with our super-connected world. This kind of growth can be particularly true for companies that operate online and that provide a product or service that is not local or physical. While business growth is exciting and a cause to celebrate, realizing the need for talent often comes too late, leaving service demands unattended and customer needs ignored. How does the HR team help the company recover?

While some growth spikes are unforeseen, there are some indicators that managers and owners can keep an eye out for. For example, company owners dream of this type of growth for some time, and with that should come the realization that having a plan for future growth is a must.

Michelle Manary, president and owner of Winnipeg-based ReframeHR, an organizational effectiveness company, sees companies facing such challenges often. Sadly, many business owners wait too long to fill needed positions, and what they might not realize is that they are risking the loss of their current overburdened staff as well. “What I see most often is the pain-point trigger,” says Manary. “Things have gotten so overwhelmed and out of hand that their existing team is stretched … or they hear it from customers that the service levels they’re providing are no longer meeting their expectations. By the time that pain point [is reached], it’s almost too late.”

WRITTEN BY
Rebeca Kuropatwa
Rebeca Kuropatwa is a Winnipeg-based freelance writer.
