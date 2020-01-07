The Benefits of Blended Learning

The classroom is evolving with new technological advances. You and your workers can benefit from this new learning model

Blended learning is a hot topic among HR heads and learning and development professionals. A combination of on-site training and e-learning, this new hybrid training approach is rapidly being incorporated across industries. With new technology being adopted into the workplace, corporate training solutions must adapt.

Using both traditional in-person training and online-paced learning methods give a company the control and flexibility of deciding when, where and how employees should be trained. Plus, a hybrid-learning program helps companies leverage training that suits the learning needs of their employees. This means employees can reach their learning objectives at a pace that works for them, increasing the likelihood of retention.