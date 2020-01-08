Be Yourself

Your online self is different from your real self — and this worries you. Shouldn’t you take a second look at your behaviour?

Upholding a professional image at work is crucial to achieving success. We know this. That’s why we strive to come across as a professional superhero to our employers and co-workers. We want everyone to think of us like they think of Batman — capable in every way. To maintain this kind of an image, however, can be exhausting (especially since we don’t actually have any superpowers, nor a billionaire’s budget). When we finally get home to our own bat-caves, we want to be able to kick off our shoes, relax and just let loose, but we don’t want our home life to taint our carefully molded professional image. And so, like Bruce Wayne himself, we hide our private lives from the public.