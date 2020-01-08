SUBSCRIBE

Our Story

Speaker

Submissions

Advertise

Cart

SUBSCRIBE

Search

Be Yourself

Your online self is different from your real self — and this worries you. Shouldn’t you take a second look at your behaviour?

Upholding a professional image at work is crucial to achieving success. We know this. That’s why we strive to come across as a professional superhero to our employers and co-workers. We want everyone to think of us like they think of Batman — capable in every way. To maintain this kind of an image, however, can be exhausting (especially since we don’t actually have any superpowers, nor a billionaire’s budget). When we finally get home to our own bat-caves, we want to be able to kick off our shoes, relax and just let loose, but we don’t want our home life to taint our carefully molded professional image. And so, like Bruce Wayne himself, we hide our private lives from the public.

Make. Work. Better.

This is an exclusive subscriber-only story

Subscribe Today

To discuss re-use of this material, contact us.

Already a Subscriber? Log in.

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

WRITTEN BY
Joshua Livingstone
spy vs spy

Spy vs. Spy

Toeing the murky line between competitive intelligence and corporate espionage Sifting through a corporate rival’s garbage, attending a competitor’s recruitment conference, employing secret shoppers to

Read More »

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us

© 2019 Your Workplace, all rights reserved. Your Workplace is a registered trademark of 1425545 Ontario Inc.